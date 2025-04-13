Lizzo stuns 'SNL' audience with unexpected surprise

Lizzo had a special surprise for the Saturday Night Live (SNL) audience.

During the latest episode of the comedy show, the singer appeared as a musical guest and surprised everyone by performing tracks from her yet-to-be-released album.

Taking to the stage, Lizzo performed a medley of tracks Love in Real Life and Still Bad. Meanwhile, she later returned to the stage for a separate performance of Don’t Make Me Love You.

The upcoming album, Love in Real Live, is scheduled to be released later this year.

Moreover, Lizzo also made a cryptic nod at President Donald Trump’s administration with her outfit. She donned a cropped top with the word “TARRIFIED” written on it and paired it with shorts.

It is worth mentioning that Lizzo has previously appeared on SNL several times. She first appeared as a musical guest in December 2019 and then December 2022. Meanwhile, she also appeared as both host and the musical guest in April 2022.

Notably, the latest Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode saw Jan Hamm as the host.