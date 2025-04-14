 
Geo News

King Charles ‘drive' despite cancer unveiled by insiders

King Charles determination amid cancer diagnosis laid bare by an expert

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

King Charles is driven to help others despite his cancer diagnosis, says Queen Camilla.

His Majesty has a passion for his position as the monarch and his rigour is supporting him in working as a full time Royal.

Speaking to British journalists in Italy, King Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, noted: “I think he loves his work and it keeps him going. And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem!”

She added: “That’s what he’s driven by. Helping others.”

Meanwhile, a Royal aide said: “His Majesty cares very much about all of the countries where he has the privilege of being King and Head of State. He’s always supported Canada, there is nothing new in that.

"What could perhaps otherwise be simply be seen as normal expressions of support do seem to be being noticed a little more. But showing support for Canada is something he’s always done and that he will continue to do,” he noted.

