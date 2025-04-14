Jason Isaacs turns furious over speculations about 'The White Lotus' set fueds

Jason Isaacs recently spoke out on the behind-the-scenes drama of The White Lotus with a sharp and clear message for its fans.

For the unversed, in a talk with Vulture, the 61-year-old Hollywood icon, who is playing Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus, described the set as “a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage. It wasn’t a holiday.”

Isaacs noted that there were some people who “got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.”

“All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights."

"They say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,’ but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama. … I became very close to some people and less close to others, but we still all had that experience together and there’s a certain level of discretion required,” he remarked.

Now on SiriusXM’s The Happy Hour, the Harry Potter star said, “Like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that.”

He added, “I’m careful. I’m not stupid. I look at the Internet. I only read every single word written about The White Lotus and about everybody in it.”

Isaacs went on to take aim at “amateur Sherlock Holmes” who come up with speculations about cast drama just by looking at social media activity of actors, declaring that his past comments were directed at crew members the audience has “never before.”

“Nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about. People who think they’re onto something, and it then it gets magnified because of a thousand other people. Nobody has any clue,” the Peter Pan alum articulated.

“First of all, it’s none of your business. I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday, and partly I started saying that because people think we were on a seven-month holiday, and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time," he emphasized.

"It was insanely hot and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere. But for all of you [that] think you’ve cracked it by something you think someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you’re just so far from the truth, believe me,” Jason Isaacs concluded.