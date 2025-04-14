Jeff Bridges explains 'magic of life'

Jeff Bridges was said to be close to his death with his earlier diagnosis, including non-Hogkin's lymphoma and COVID-19.

The actor, 75, shared his learnings from health struggles in a recent interview with The Times newspaper's Saturday Review.

"Well, it’s interesting. The very things you are trying to avoid — cancer, death, whatever — are where the gold is."

"You become privy to stuff that you can only realise in that situation: how much you love and are loved, how willing you are to let go, understanding death, all those spiritual things we dabble with. When it really gets down to it… Whoo! It’s tasty," the actor further told the publication.

The Crazy Heart actor doubled down on the relevancy of near death in understanding "the magic life."

“Only when you get to rub up against that s*** do you see the magic of life,” he iterated.