 
Geo News

Jeff Bridges explains 'magic of life'

Jeff Bridges was diagnosed with non-Hogkin's lymphoma in 2020 and later COVID-19

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Jeff Bridges explains magic of life
Jeff Bridges explains 'magic of life'

Jeff Bridges was said to be close to his death with his earlier diagnosis, including non-Hogkin's lymphoma and COVID-19.

The actor, 75, shared his learnings from health struggles in a recent interview with The Times newspaper's Saturday Review.

"Well, it’s interesting. The very things you are trying to avoid — cancer, death, whatever — are where the gold is."

"You become privy to stuff that you can only realise in that situation: how much you love and are loved, how willing you are to let go, understanding death, all those spiritual things we dabble with. When it really gets down to it… Whoo! It’s tasty," the actor further told the publication.

The Crazy Heart actor doubled down on the relevancy of near death in understanding "the magic life."

“Only when you get to rub up against that s*** do you see the magic of life,” he iterated.

Louise Thompson welcomes fiance Ryan Libbey after returning from 'torturous' marathon
Louise Thompson welcomes fiance Ryan Libbey after returning from 'torturous' marathon
Prince Harry's happiness to go to ‘war zones' called out by expert video
Prince Harry's happiness to go to ‘war zones' called out by expert
Teddi Mellencamp gets real about her chances of surviving cancer
Teddi Mellencamp gets real about her chances of surviving cancer
Olivia Munn opens up about reluctance with acting after becoming new mom
Olivia Munn opens up about reluctance with acting after becoming new mom
Jenna Bush Hager marks daughter Mila's special day
Jenna Bush Hager marks daughter Mila's special day
Meghan Markle told her ‘millionaire lifestyle' is interesting to no one
Meghan Markle told her ‘millionaire lifestyle' is interesting to no one
Gypsy Rose Blanchard leaves fans shock with new slimmer look
Gypsy Rose Blanchard leaves fans shock with new slimmer look
John Travolta pays tribute to late son in emotional post
John Travolta pays tribute to late son in emotional post