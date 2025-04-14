 
Meghan Markle finally offers olive branch to King Charles

Reaching out to King Charles was a 'gifted idea' from Meghan Markle

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
April 14, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly offered an olive branch to her father-in-law King Charles after she launched the first products of lifestyle brand As Ever.

This has been claimed by royal expert Neil Sean in an interview with the Fox News Digital.

Neil Sean cited "a very well-placed source" as claiming that a "sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note."

Clarence House is the London residence of Meghan’s father-in-law King Charles.

He told the publication, "An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source.

"This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."

Many royal experts have reacted to Meghan’s olive branch to King Charles that if true, this would be Meghan’s way of "building bridges with the royal family" following her royal departure with Prince Harry in 2020.

On April 2, Meghan launched the first product under As Ever and announced it on Instagram.

“We’re live! Come shop the As ever collection I’ve poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you,” Meghan said.

Later, Meghan also revealed “We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start.”


