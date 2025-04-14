Prince Harry gets reality check for leaving the Firm years later

Author Carole Malone has just stepped forward with her thoughts pertaining to Prince Harry’s case at the Appeals Court of the UK.

For those still unversed, the Duke is currently in the UK for his hearing over the case he is waging for taxpayer-funded security.

In light of the statements being made about the “unjustified and inferior treatment” he allegedly suffered in the UK, when his security was pulled Ms Malone came forward with a few words of her own.

“His barrister has tried to claim this week he was singled out for ‘unjustified and inferior treatment’ since quitting royal duties,” she began by saying in her piece for Express UK.

However, to Ms Malone, “Er... no,” that was not it because “he was given the treatment that is afforded to non-working royals”.

While the author warns it “might feel inferior to him” at the end of the day “it’s a position he willingly put himself into.”

Because “being a non-working royal means he might be treated differently but it’s not unjustified.”

“The courts and the Home Office have previously provided the justification for removing his top level security the problem is Haz won’t accept it.”

So “why should taxpayers here pay for his protection when he no longer lives or works here?” The writer even wondered before admitting that in her opinion it is because “he wants superior, special treatment just by dint of the fact he was born a prince.”

Right now, “he needs to accept the fact this country doesn’t want or need him any more and we certainly don’t want to pay for his protection,” according to Ms Malone who concluded her conversation after this point.