Kate Middleton rushes to reunite Harry, William, before Duke suffers 'meltdown'

Kate Middleton is doing all she can to heal the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry before it's too late

April 14, 2025

Kate Middleton is determined to reunite Prince William and King Charles with estranged royal Prince Harry before it’s too late.

Ever since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royal in 2020, they’ve alleged mistreatment at the hands of the royals multiple times.

Now, a source has claimed that Kate wants to heal the rift before the Duke of Sussex suffers a “total meltdown.” The future queen’s efforts are also inspired by King Charles' cancer battle and aging.

A source told Radar Online: "The situation surrounding Charles’ declining health underscores the heartbreaking nature of the brothers’ estrangement.”

"Just a short time ago, Harry rushed to be by his father’s side when he first fell ill, but now there is an overwhelming sense of despair that their rift might be too deep to mend, leaving Harry feeling unwelcome in his own family,” the tipster explained.

"She wants to settle things before Harry loses the plot and suffers a total meltdown," added the source.

According to the mole, Kate is trying to get both sons of Charles to be close to him at this time, but her efforts have gone wasted as neither brother wants to budge.

“Kate has truly exhausted every avenue available to her,” said the mole. “She’s dropped subtle hints and made countless calls to Harry, but it’s been a long and draining journey that has tested her patience and energy.”

"William, however, remains resolute in his stance, refusing to consider any possibility of a face-to-face discussion with Harry. He views his brother as a disgrace and has seemingly cut ties with him for the foreseeable future, if not indefinitely,” shared the tipster. 

