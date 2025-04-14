Kate Middleton likely to make first appearance with King Charles since St. Patrick's Day

Kate Middleton might make her first public appearance since she was last seen on St. Patrick's Day.

The Princess of Wales attended the Irish Guards parade on March 17 and since then she has remained out of spotlight.

The royal is currently spending time with her husband and children during the Easter holidays.

The speculation about her next appearance have been making rounds since The Buckingham Palace said King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Easter Matins Service on April 20 accompanied by members of the royal family.

According to people.com, her next engagement might be the Easter Matins Service which the royal family traditionally attend.

The wife of Prince William reportedly enjoyed a skiing trip to France during their family break.

It was during this break that Prince William and Prince George attended a football match in Paris.

Kate Middleton is gradually making return to royal duties since she completed her chemotherapy.



