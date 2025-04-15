Billie Eilish gets real about body struggles: 'Being a woman is hard'

Billie Eilish got emotional while speaking about her beauty struggles.

In an interview for British Vogue cover, Eilish was asked by Nicki Minaj about beauty overshadowing career.

Minaj added, “Was there ever a time in your career, or before you made it, when you wished people couldn’t see you and that they could only hear the music, and really get a chance to just listen to the written words?”

While admitting that the question made her “tear up a little,” Eilish answered, “like you said at the beginning of that question, I’ve never really felt very beautiful or seen myself in that way, so I definitely never struggled with the idea that it would overshadow anything, since I didn’t even really see it myself.”

“'I’ve had to really convince myself that I am beautiful. Being a woman is hard,” Eilish added.

Additionally, Eilish recalled being vegan “mainly because I hated my body and I thought I would lose weight.”

“But then I learnt all about the dairy industry and the completely horrific and disturbing animal agriculture that we all just pretend is normal and OK,” Billie Eilish added.