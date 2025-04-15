Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King clap back at Olivia Munn's comments over their historic space flight

Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King reacted to Olivia Munn's criticism over their historic Blue Origin flight.

In a recent chat with People, the 70-year-old journalist expressed her concern that people who are criticizing the space venture have no idea "what is happening here."

"We can all speak to the response we're getting from young women from young girls about what this represents," Gayle noted.

On the other hand, Jeff Bezos's fiance, Sanchez, admitted that the criticism fuels her motivation.

"I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle," Sanchez clapped back at the critics. "They love their work and they love the mission and it's a big deal for them."

She went on to say, "So when we hear comments like that, I just say, trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's, it's really eye opening."

This came after Olivia Munns roasted the Blue Origin space mission during her appearance on Today With Jenna And Friends earlier in the month of April.

"What are they doing? Like why? You know what I mean?" she told the show host. "I know that this is probably not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now."