Billie Eilish reveals favourite hairstyle she's tried

Billie Eilish is spilling the beans on her favourite hairstyle tried and tested so far.

The nine-time Grammy winner revealed in a new interview with British Vogue that her favourite look has been the green and red roots.

"Well, I really like to romanticise two specific periods in my life: the green roots and the red roots," Eilish began.

"Green and black especially felt like such a personal and career-defining look for me. I felt so exactly who I was at that time."

The pop star went further in the details, recalling how that period ended up holding so much meaning for her.

"I’d never really seen anything like that before and it felt really nice to have something that felt like mine," she continued. "That shade of green was like my color for so long. I loved it so much. Hair, nails, clothes. It was such a magical period for me, and it was so intense. I felt like I was becoming who I am."

While answering a follow-up from Nicki Minaj, Eilish joked that she'd call her iconic green and black look "The Billie."