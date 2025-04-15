Trump warns Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions or face military strike

US President Donald Trump— Reuters

President Donald Trump has warned Iran to renounce any pursuit of nuclear weapons or risk facing a potential military strike on its atomic infrastructure, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump claimed that Iran was deliberately stalling progress on nuclear negotiations with the United States. “I think they're tapping us along,” he said, following a recent meeting in Oman between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and a senior Iranian official.

Both sides described Saturday’s talks as “positive” and “constructive.” A second round is scheduled for the upcoming weekend, likely to be held in Rome, according to a source familiar with the planning.

The talks are said to be exploratory in nature, with discussions centred on outlining a broad framework for a potential agreement. However, Trump made clear that any deal must ensure that Iran abandons all nuclear weapons ambitions.

“Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

When asked whether US options include a military strike on Tehran’s nuclear sites, Trump replied, “Of course it does.”

He added that Iran was “fairly close” to building a nuclear weapon and urged swift action to avoid severe consequences.

Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran took place under former President Joe Biden but yielded little progress.

The last formal agreement—the 2015 international nuclear accord—was brokered by President Barack Obama and later withdrawn from by Trump during his first term.