Offset reveals how he feels about ex Cardi B's new romance

Offset reveals how he feels about his ex-Cardi B's new romance

Offset has finally revealed how he feels about his ex Cardi B's new romance with Stefon Diggs.

After the Bodak Yellow singer and the NFL star were spotted cozying up during Coachella, one fan assumed that Offset wouldn't be happy about his estranged wife's new relationship.

"Offset punching air," the person wrote on an Instagram post on Sunday in which Cardi dances with Stefon.

But Offset has no problem with his estranged wife moving on.

"I'm happy for her !!" he replied.

This response comes after Cardi accused Offset of harassing her. On March 31, during a live X Spaces conversation, she claimed that the 33-year-old rapper sent her text messages threatening to harm himself and her.

"This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," Cardi said of her ex. "All that s---, he was mad."

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” alleged Cardi. "He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it,” she added.