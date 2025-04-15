 
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner chose not to fly with Blue Origin for THIS reason

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were invited to join the all-female Blue Origin space flight but they turned down the opportunity

April 15, 2025

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were reportedly invited to join the all-female Blue Origin space flight but they turned down the opportunity.

On Tuesday, an insider spilled to The Sun that the The Kardashians star chose not to fly due to safety issues and conflicting schedules.

“Kris and Kim were offered to go on the Blue Origin," spilled the confidant.

"Kris absolutely did not want to go for safety concerns and not wanting to put herself in a risky position being a mom and a grandma," continued the insider.

“Kim was more open to it but had scheduling conflicts," added a tipster. "Maybe in the future, especially seeing how much of a success this flight was.”

For those unversed, Blue Origin’s star-studded space flight launched Monday morning. Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn were the women who spent roughly 10 minutes in space.

Despite turning down the opportunity, Kris witnessed the historic moment.

"This is a really unique experience and we're just so honored to be here to support them and watch this amazing part of history, and I'm so proud of [Lauren]," she expressed her excitement at the launch.

