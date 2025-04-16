Meghan Markle craves for ‘Trump' factor in her personality

Meghan Markle is trying to hold the spotlight with her latest podcast.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has dropped her latest project titled ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ is called out for retaining audience attention after the launch of her lifestyle brand ‘As Ever.’

Royal expert Mark Borkowski tells The Sun: "One could argue that's a major success because, you know, it keeps her in this sort of public gaze and keeps the global media obsessed about her story.

"Whether it's the President of the United States or Meghan Markle, it is all about noise now.

"But you know, what are the cut through messages - and I don't think we've seen that with Meghan at the moment because everything seems to be the nextthing that's thrown against the wall hoping it will stick."

"Any large personality can generate a huge Instagram following," he added

"But how do you stop being boring? What did Trump say? Everybody needs a little crazy.

"The problem is about staying, not just staying at the top but remaining famous, but also dealing with that fame in a highly cruel and critical world,” noted Mark.