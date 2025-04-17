Prince Harry keeps Meghan Markle on pedestal after fresh confession

Prince Harry is heaping praises on wife Meghan Markle in a rare interview.



The Duke of Sussex has lauded Meghan’s lifestyle brand ‘As Ever,’ and has congratulated her over the success of her up and coming podcast, ‘Confessions of a female Founder.’

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine in a chat, Harry notes: "I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she's done and continues to do. I'm incredibly proud."

Harry’s praise comes days after his visit to Ukraine, where he met and connected with war-affected people.

Turning to social media platform X, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, wrote:

“Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everything that your family is doing for Ukraine, and for helping us draw the world's attention to humanitarian demining in Ukraine. Demining will allow millions of displaced Ukrainians to return home, and allow thousands of children to go to school without fear. This means so very much to all of us!”

She added: “A remarkable group of women who live in the border region of Sumy, an area affected by landmines, have prepared this Easter bread for you and your family. Today, they, along with all of us, are deeply moved, knowing that this symbolic offering - Easter bread, made from flour harvested from demined fields - will be on your table.”

“Thank you, from all Ukrainians, for your kindness and good-heartedness!” said the minister.