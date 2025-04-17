US judge warns Trump administration could be held in contempt of court

US President Donald Trump announces his plans to run for president in the 2024 US presidential election at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US on November 15, 2022. — Reuters

A US federal judge has warned the Trump administration it could be held in contempt of court over its alleged failure to comply with an order halting deportation flights to El Salvador last month, BBC reported.

Judge James Boasberg criticised the government for showing “wilful disregard” for his temporary restraining order, which blocked flights deporting over 200 Venezuelans. “The Court does not reach such conclusion lightly or hastily... None of their responses has been satisfactory,” Boasberg wrote.

The administration cited the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law, to justify the deportations. The Supreme Court later ruled the act could be used for such removals. However, Boasberg said the government still violated his restraining order, which was in place at the time of the deportations.

During a hearing on 15 March, Boasberg issued the order and demanded flights already in the air be turned around. Two of them continued regardless, prompting him to investigate potential contempt.

Boasberg said the administration could still avoid a contempt ruling by explaining its actions and complying by 23 April. If it fails, individuals responsible may face prosecution.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied any wrongdoing, stating: “The administration did not 'refuse to comply' with a court order. The order... was issued after terrorist TdA [Tren de Aragua] aliens had already been removed from US territory.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung confirmed the administration intends to appeal. “We plan to seek immediate appellate relief,” he said. “The President is 100% committed to ensuring that terrorists and criminal illegal migrants are no longer a threat to Americans.”

Trump has responded on TruthSocial, calling Boasberg a “troublemaker and agitator” and urging his impeachment.

El Salvador accepted the deportees in return for a $6m (£4.6m) deal. President Nayib Bukele met Trump in Washington this week, with further deportation cooperation reportedly discussed.