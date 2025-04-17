Khloe Kardashian says she’s not ready for life without her kids

Khloe Kardashian wants her house to always be filled with her kids.

In a recent chat with the CEO of UFC, Dana White, on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the reality star admitted that she does not want to be an empty nester.

The mom of two said, "I don’t know if I’m gonna like being an empty nester. I’ll probably shave my head and go nuts or something. Or buy a ton of animals.”

Khloe jokingly said that she is subtly shaping her kids' values by raising them near her mom and siblings.

The Good American co-founder further noted, “What I think I’m doing now is I’m sort of brainwashing my kids to think this is normal to live next to your mom, so then, when I’m old enough, they’re just gonna think, this is what you’re supposed to do."

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe is mom to two kids, True and Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

In a previous episode of her family reality show, The Kardashians, back in June 2024, Khloe gushed over being a mother.

"For me, I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than [home] with my kids," she said at the time.

"He's the nicest guy and we get along so well now," Kardashian said on the SHE MD podcast in May 2024. "We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids."