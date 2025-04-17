Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up about his last goodbye

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is recalling the late singer's final words to her before his death.

In a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the influencer, 26, opened up about the "chilling" final conversation she had with the One Direction alum, 31, before returning home from Argentina.

"It brings me this mixture of pain and peace. It brings me pain because I can't fully process that the day I left Argentina was the last day I was able to touch Liam, to hug Liam, to speak to him, to be in the same room as him," Cassidy said of the late pop star.

She continued, "But it brings me peace because it was such a beautiful last moment we had together."

Cassidy detailed how the couple spent her last day in Argentina before the "chilling" final goodbye, revealing they had an "amazing breakfast" and went "horseback riding."

She then detailed their final conversation, "I remember sitting there with him, and I was going on and on and on, and I was saying to Liam how much I love him. And he laughed, and he interrupted me, and he just said, 'Kate, you're gonna miss your flight. Your car is in the driveway. You're acting like this is the last time you're ever going to see me again,'" she recalled.

"I just laughed back and said, 'I know, I'm being silly. I need to get in the car,'" she recalled, expressing how it is "so chilling" to think that this was the "last time" she was able to see him.

"In a way, I think that the way that we said goodbye to each other, I'm so blessed, and this is where I get that peace from it... I wouldn't have wanted it to be any differently. I'm so glad that we had that last beautiful moment together," she concluded.

Cassidy and Payne dated for about two years before he died from a balcony fall at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.