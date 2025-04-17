Hailee Steinfeld addresses 'difficult decision' to take a break from music

Hailee Steinfeld is returning to making music after a two-year hiatus.

The singer is starring in the upcoming action-thriller Sinners and has also lent her vocals for a soundtrack titled Dangerous. The new release will be her first since 2023.

“I had taken a bit of a break from music, which was a very difficult decision to make," Steinfeld told Collider, before revealing that the reason behind the break was because she wanted to focus on her acting.”

Steinfeld also shared that she “was happy to be doing that.”

“It goes without saying, but music is a love of mine and a huge passion and something that has played a very strong role in my life in more ways than one,” the star continued.

The pop star went on to add that “having had the opportunity to make music through the years of my own is something I will never take for granted.”

Steinfeld's return to music comes after she recently got engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in November 2024. The couple first linked in May 2023.

Rumours began circulating after Allen reportedly ended his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams.