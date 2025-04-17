Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie feud: Royal insider sets record straight

A Royal source has set the record straight regarding rumours of a feud between Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie.

The insider denied rumours that the Duke of Sussex has fallen out with his cousin after Piers Morgan claimed that Harry was angry over a photo of her spending time with him.

Morgan said on his show Uncensored that Harry "went ballistic" because of the picture, likely due to his ongoing criticism of Harry and Meghan.

However, a source told People Magazine the claims aren’t true and that Harry and Eugenie are still very close.

"The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be,” they said.

This comes after a report claimed that Harry and Eugenie weren’t close anymore after the Duke saw the Princess’ picture with the journalist.

"A dim view was taken of this, as Piers has clashed with Meghan and Harry in the past,” a source told The Sun.

“Eugenie has been supportive of Harry and Meghan for years and was right there at the beginning of their relationship — but it has now soured."

Sharing his two cents on the matter, Morgan said on his show, "That [Harry cutting ties with Eugenie] was because of me. She was having lunch with me and a group of people in a pub in London.”

"And I was seen hugging them goodbye and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. I can confirm that is entirely true. Because he couldn't bear it."