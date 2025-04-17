Prince William's resentment grows over Prince Harry's ‘privileges'

Prince William has long felt frustrated by the special treatment his brother Prince Harry receives, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal insiders have revealed that the Prince of Wales was “frustrated and fuming" at Palace officials after Harry’s Ukraine visit.

Discussing their past issues, Charlotte Griffiths claimed that William was especially upset when the Duke of Sussex was allowed to keep his beard at his wedding.

She told GB News that William feels Harry often gets away with things he cannot, and even suggested that Harry may plan certain actions just to annoy his brother.

"That's the kind of thing that would absolutely infuriate William,” Griffiths said. “And for all this talk about spare Harry grumbles that he was 'the spare' but William has found it so frustrating, and has done all his life, that Harry gets special treatment he’s never had.”

"Even little things, like on his wedding day Harry was allowed to have a beard, and William was furious about it because he wanted to have a beard too," she added.

"And Harry does get away with things that William simply can’t. The other day, William went to Estonia because he couldn’t go to Ukraine. He obviously wanted to go to Ukraine, but he couldn’t for security reasons.

"And I’m sure Harry I mean, he must plan these things. He must plan them to annoy his brother. I can’t help but think it’s deliberate. I honestly can’t see it any other way."