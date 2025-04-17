Marvel drops 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer

The much-anticipated Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer is here, and it has everything Marvel has promised, from a team of superheroes to the all-powerful enemy Galactus.



The trailer harks back to the superhero quartet's first comic appearance in 1961, set in a 1960s setting yet with a futuristic touch.

The opening of the teaser starts with a welcoming tone. Reed Richards and Sue Storm's announcement that they are expecting a baby draws excited reactions from the other members of the group.

But as it gains pace, the outlook becomes threatening. “We will face this together,” Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm says. “We will fight it together — as a family.”

It is not the first time attempts have been made to make films on Fantastic Four. While the latest take had Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richard, admitting he found playing his new character “really intimidating.”

“It was really intimidating. I relied on the people that I was around to hold me to the experience and help get me through it," he told EW.

The Fantastic Four: Four Steps will be rolled out on July 25.