Ben Affleck reveals source of joy in life post Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck got candid about his true feeling at the premiere of new movie, 'The Accountant 2'

April 17, 2025

Ben Affleck recently got candid about the source of contentment in his life.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Accountant 2, his new movie, the actor praised Jennifer Lopez and her “spectacular” presence.

Moreover, the actor opened up and shared that he was overjoyed because she brought her twins to the event as well.

“I’m thrilled that the kids are here with me,” Ben admitted.

“The relationships that you can have with children like that, it’s the joy of my life,” he remarked and noted, “And those kids are amazing, and I’m glad that this is a movie they want to come to.”

Ben’s comments rubbished claims that he treats his and Jennifer Lopez's kids differently.

It was previously alleged that the actor is “selective” when it comes to father duties unlike Jennifer Lopez, who appreciates her own and Ben’s kids equally.

“The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids,” a source told People.

