Photo: Jennifer Aniston's true feelings about Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance revealed

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly unable to secure a good match following her second divorce with Justin Theroux.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the FRIENDS veteran bores every other guy she meets with her talk about “work.”

The source close to the actress also explained that she has not been able to leave her past behind and is hurt by seeing her former partners with someone new.

Reportedly, she has been unfazed by the relationship of Brad Pitt with Ines De Ramon, Paul Weasley’s ex-wife, and believes that chemistry is nothing compared to what they shared.

"It stings her to see Brad coupled up,” the spy confided.

Before conclusion, the tipster also claimed that she has also been struggling to accept that she is the reason behind her unimpressive track record in dating.

"But instead of making changes in her own life, she blames everyone else for her rotten track record," the source remarked.