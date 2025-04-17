 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston's true feelings about Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance revealed

Insider shared rare details about Jennifer Aniston feelings towards Brad Pitt and his ladylove Ines De Ramon

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Anistons true feelings about Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance revealed
Photo: Jennifer Aniston's true feelings about Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance revealed

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly unable to secure a good match following her second divorce with Justin Theroux.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the FRIENDS veteran bores every other guy she meets with her talk about “work.”

The source close to the actress also explained that she has not been able to leave her past behind and is hurt by seeing her former partners with someone new.

Reportedly, she has been unfazed by the relationship of Brad Pitt with Ines De Ramon, Paul Weasley’s ex-wife, and believes that chemistry is nothing compared to what they shared.

"It stings her to see Brad coupled up,” the spy confided.

Before conclusion, the tipster also claimed that she has also been struggling to accept that she is the reason behind her unimpressive track record in dating.

"But instead of making changes in her own life, she blames everyone else for her rotten track record," the source remarked. 

Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'
Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'
King Charles, Queen Camilla undertake a long journey for special event
King Charles, Queen Camilla undertake a long journey for special event
Marvel drops 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer video
Marvel drops 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer
Courteney Cox ‘violated' by Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle friendship?
Courteney Cox ‘violated' by Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle friendship?
Prince William pours cold water on hopes of reconciliation with Prince Harry
Prince William pours cold water on hopes of reconciliation with Prince Harry
'Thrilled' Ben Affleck says he's 'grateful to' his ex-Jennifer Lopez after divorce
'Thrilled' Ben Affleck says he's 'grateful to' his ex-Jennifer Lopez after divorce
Prince William appoints Jason Knauf as chief executive of Earthshot Prize
Prince William appoints Jason Knauf as chief executive of Earthshot Prize
Ben Affleck makes shock confession about Jennifer Lopez post 'embarrassing' split
Ben Affleck makes shock confession about Jennifer Lopez post 'embarrassing' split