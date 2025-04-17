 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton to skip royal gathering

The royal family has a gathering scheduled for the annual Easter Sunday service in Windsor

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton to skip royal gathering
Prince William, Kate Middleton to skip royal gathering

Prince William and Princess Kate would not be joining the royals in an upcoming event.

As per HELLO! Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales will skip put the royal gathering for the annual Easter Sunday service in Windsor and would instead spend the Bank Holiday weekend at their country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

William and Kate have opted to go on a break from the royal public duties as their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, enjoy their annual school holidays from Lambrook.

This would also be the second year in a row that the Prince and Princess would miss the church service with last years’ service being held just days after Kate opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a shocking video.

Additionally, on April 11, the Buckingham Palace did confirm that King Charles and Queen Camilla would be joined by other members of the royal family for the Easter Matins service at Windsor’s St George's Chapel.

Usually, the ones who would be attending are not announced in advance but some regulars from the royal family include Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal, Anne. 

'Sister Wives' Meri Brown get honest about her failed friendship with Robyn
'Sister Wives' Meri Brown get honest about her failed friendship with Robyn
Kylie Kelce gives insights into ‘overnights with newborn'
Kylie Kelce gives insights into ‘overnights with newborn'
Prince William, Kate's 'contradictions' highlighted after their latest decision video
Prince William, Kate's 'contradictions' highlighted after their latest decision
Val Chmerkovskiy shares key to his successful relationship with wife Jenna Johnson
Val Chmerkovskiy shares key to his successful relationship with wife Jenna Johnson
Jennifer Aniston's true feelings about Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance revealed
Jennifer Aniston's true feelings about Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance revealed
Stevie Nicks announces new music after decade long break
Stevie Nicks announces new music after decade long break
Ben Affleck reveals source of joy in life post Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck reveals source of joy in life post Jennifer Lopez divorce
Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'
Molly Ringwald drops bombshell about remaking 'The Breakfast Club'