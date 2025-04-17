Prince William, Kate Middleton to skip royal gathering

Prince William and Princess Kate would not be joining the royals in an upcoming event.

As per HELLO! Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales will skip put the royal gathering for the annual Easter Sunday service in Windsor and would instead spend the Bank Holiday weekend at their country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

William and Kate have opted to go on a break from the royal public duties as their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, enjoy their annual school holidays from Lambrook.

This would also be the second year in a row that the Prince and Princess would miss the church service with last years’ service being held just days after Kate opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a shocking video.

Additionally, on April 11, the Buckingham Palace did confirm that King Charles and Queen Camilla would be joined by other members of the royal family for the Easter Matins service at Windsor’s St George's Chapel.

Usually, the ones who would be attending are not announced in advance but some regulars from the royal family include Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal, Anne.