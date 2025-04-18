Aimee Lou Wood, Walter Goggins to reunite onscreen despite rumoured rift?

Aimee Lou Wood and Walter Goggins, who play a couple on the hit HBO Max series White Lotus, may reunite onscreen for a work obligation.

The claim came from CNN reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister amid speculations of a feud between the costars.

The entertainment correspondent said she learned "off the record" that Wood, 31, and Goggins, 53, may be forced to team up "in the coming weeks" for a work commitment.

"There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together," she explained during an appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast.

Wagmeister noted that given the upcoming gig, the rift between the White Lotus stars doesn't seem to be as intense as the It Ends With Us former costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

"So, if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them... It’s not like they can’t be in the same room, is my point. Because I am told that there is something on the books."

"But also like work is work, right? So if you have to do something for work... look, they're about to go into a giant Emmy campaign. Like every person in that show is going to be nominated."

Wagmeister continued, "They're going to have to be in the same room. But, the reason why that was interesting to me, is because if you look at like a Blake Lively Justin Baldoni thing, like they cannot be in the same, right?"

The White Lotus costars also seem to be no longer following each other on Instagram with fans speculating that Lou Wood may have blocked Goggins.