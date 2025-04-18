 
Donald Trump all set to meet King Charles again

Donald Trump and King Charles are all set for a rendezvous towards the end of the year

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

Donald Trump is all set to meet King Charles during a state visit.

The American President, who was given a special invitation by King Charles earlier this year, has made his plans to honour His Majesty’s wishes.

The Sun reports: “Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump are believed to have spoken about the trip on a telephone call.”

The outlet adds: “An official plan is close to being formally agreed, it is understood”

“Prince William and Princess Kate live a stone's throw away from the castle at Adelaide Cottage with their three children. An official state visit to Windsor Castlewould likely mean Wills would be involved, alongside Kate,” the outlet notes.

This comes as Trump publicly accepted the King’s invitation earlier this month: “The answer is yes. We look forward to being there and honouring the King, honouring the country.”

