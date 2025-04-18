 
Geo News

Ben Affleck reveals sweet compliment he got from son Samuel

The actor gushes over the 'high praise' he got from his son

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Ben Affleck reveals sweet compliment he got from son Samuel
Ben Affleck reveals sweet compliment he got from son Samuel

Ben Affleck revealed the rare compliment he got from his son, Samuel.

During a recent chat at The Accountant 2 premiere, the 52-year-old actor gushed over the "high praise" he recently received from his 13-year-old son for the original installment of his new movie.

“My son loves everybody, but he’s shocked that I somehow know people he thinks are cool,” the Daredevil star told E! News. “He’s like, ‘Why do these people want to hang out with my dad?’ Which may be a valuable question, but I’m getting away with it.”

Affleck shared Samuel's remarks after he watched The Accountant for the first time ahead of the premiere.

“He watched it and was like, ‘Dad, I think it might be my favorite movie of yours,’ ” the proud dad mentioned. “That was, which doesn’t come easy from your kids.”

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck shares Samuel and daughter Violet with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

The Accountant 2 is all set to hit theaters on April 25.

Ben Affleck shares candid thoughts on batsuits
Ben Affleck shares candid thoughts on batsuits
Prince Harry has forgone charity after key life event video
Prince Harry has forgone charity after key life event
Kelly Clarkson 'mulls' big change in her life
Kelly Clarkson 'mulls' big change in her life
Gracie Abrams reveals why she avoids online hate
Gracie Abrams reveals why she avoids online hate
Prince Harry's ‘pointless life' after Meghan Markle laid bare video
Prince Harry's ‘pointless life' after Meghan Markle laid bare
Aimee Lou Wood, Walter Goggins to reunite onscreen despite rumoured rift?
Aimee Lou Wood, Walter Goggins to reunite onscreen despite rumoured rift?
'Pacific Rim' TV series finds new home
'Pacific Rim' TV series finds new home
Why John Mulaney compares toddler parenting to working on Ellen DeGeneres show?
Why John Mulaney compares toddler parenting to working on Ellen DeGeneres show?