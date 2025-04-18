Bethenny Frankel surprises fans with major announcement

Bethenny Frankel surprised her fans on Thursday by revealing she is moving to a new state.

The 54-year-old TV personality announced on TikTok on April 17 that she is leaving the Big Apple for a new residence in Florida for “personal and professional reasons.”

"I've been waiting until I got down here to tell you, but I am moving to Florida for personal and professional reasons," said The Real Housewives of New York City alum.

"Something has arisen that made this the best and healthiest decision for myself and my daughter,” she added,

For those unversed, Bethenny has a 14-year-old daughter, Bryn, whom she shares with her former husband, Jason Hoppy.

The Apprentice: Martha Stewart star promised that she and Bryn will "maintain residences in New York City and The Hamptons because we love New York."

Bethenny then told her followers, "I'll let you know more soon.”