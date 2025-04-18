 
Geo News

Ryan Gosling shares excitement over lead role in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Ryan Gosling will lead Star Wars' upcoming installment, titled Star Wars: Starfighter.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni made the announcement on Friday at the annual Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, Japan.

At the event, Ryan also expressed his excitement about his new film, saying, “The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters.”

“It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn,” continued the Barbie star.

“She still has them, obviously,” joked Ryan. “Naturally, she thought that it might be something that the fans would appreciate, but I suspect that she just sort of wants to justify years of hoarding.”

“As you can see from the picture, I guess I was probably dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film. And it’s probably framed my idea of what a movie even was,” he added.

Production for the standalone Star Wars adventure will begin this fall. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Star Wars: Starfighter will hit theaters on May 28, 2027.

