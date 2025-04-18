Rob Lowe shows extreme disappointment over THIS

Rob Lowe recently expressed his disappointment when a Hollywood Beverly Hills Tours staffer could not recognise him.

Per the video posted on the 61-year-old actor’s page, he was mistakenly called sitcom legend John Stamos by a tour guide.

Lowe was walking on the streets of Beverly Hills near Rodeo Drive when the bus rolled by and the guide quipped, “This is John Stamos.”

Responding to this, the Emmy-nominated actor said, “What the f*****,” and walked up to the orange and pink truck that was carrying movie buffs.

He went on to ask even one of the ticket holders, saying, “Okay, guys, am I John Stamos?”

“No!” some passengers replied with a laugh, while others yelled his name, “Rob” and “Rob Lowe!”

After listening to their response, Lowe said to the guide, “You gotta get better at your job.”

Then the guide stated, “It’s usually about having fun, you know; I didn’t expect to run into people.”

Lowe noticed the conversation was getting heated; he backed off and articulated, “I see.”

The 9-1-1: Lone Star then turned to the movie fanatics on the bus and jokingly told them to not listen to the guide, “Don’t listen to him.”

The escort went on to thank Lowe for his “cool energy” and he walked away.