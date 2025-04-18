Elton John, Brandi Carlile take philanthropic action

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are trying to make up for US President Donald Trump’s actions.

Following the politician’s cuts to the HIV/AIDS funding, the two iconic artists are now trying to make up for the monetary loss.

Though their respective charities, Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Looking Out Foundation, both the Who Believes In Angels? collaborators are actively working on collecting donations.

“Without prompt action, decades of progress in the global fight against HIV could be reversed, creating a global health crisis that we have both the power and the tools to prevent,” Elton John said.

“Our mission is more important than ever – we refuse to leave anyone behind – and I’m so fortunate that Brandi is not only a wonderful collaborator and artist, but a dear friend who shares my vision of a world where HIV care is prioritised and protected,” the Rocket Man singer added.

While Brandi Carlile stated, “It was a lifelong dream come true for me to come together with my hero and friend Elton John to make our album Who Believes in Angels?, and now, we’re excited to announce that our foundations are also partnering to make our music mean even more.”

“Elton’s activism and work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation was what led me to Elton before I even heard a note of his music. It’s an incredible honor to launch this partnership and raise funds for the life-saving work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Rocket Response Fund at a time when support is needed the most,” she concluded.