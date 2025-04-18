Josh Duhamel talks stuff 'men don't usually talk about'

Josh Duhamel is getting candid about things most men don't share

Josh Duhamel is sharing all his health tips and morning routine, even stuff “Men don’t usually talk about.”

Sharing insight into his routine, Josh noted that he likes to spend his mornings exercising and getting his son Axl, 11, ready for school.

He wakes up early between 6 and 6:30 and lets his wife, Audra Mari, sleep til 9:30. He begins his morning with a cup of homemade coffee and makes breakfast for his son Axl, but usually skips breakfast himself.

“I’ve been trying not to eat much in the morning. It’s harder as you get older [Duhamel is 52] to keep that gut off! One of the things I think has helped is intermittent fasting. I’ll wait till later in the day, or have a green smoothie,” he shared with People.

Skipping breakfast doesn’t mean he ignores his health. Josh shared that he keeps on top of his game with vitamin supplements and a testosterone supplement from his own brand, Gatlan.

The Shotgun Wedding star also takes care of his baby son, Shepherd, when he wakes up and changes his diaper.

“10 minutes later he poops his pants, so I change him again. Then he and I just play. He’s so fun. He’s f---ing hilarious,” Josh shared.

The Lost Husband star then works out and showers after dropping Axl off at school.

Sharing his shower routine, he said, “There’s not a lot of grooming going on. In the shower, Hårklinikken make the hair products I’ve been using, which are fantastic, especially if you want to keep your hair. And any body wash, Axe or Old Spice, either of those. I use UltraLuxe for skin care — the Hydrasoft Lotion and Seaweed Liposome Gel.”

Having revealed his whole routine, Josh Duhamel remarked, “I can’t believe I’m telling all this stuff. Men don’t usually talk about our secrets!”