Billy Ray Cyrus' praise for Miley Cyrus has hidden motive?

Billy Ray Cyrus' and Miley Cyrus have been estranged since 2020, per reports

Billy Ray Cyrus is publicly kissing up to his daughter Miley Cyrus so she can give his dwindling career a much-needed boost.

Miley and Billy Ray have famously been estranged for the past several years after the country singer divorced the Party in the USA hitmaker’s mom, Tish, in 2020.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker then went on to marry Firerose in October 2023, but their marriage only lasted seven months, with both accusing each other of abuse and more.

Meanwhile, Miley made it clear last year when she won her first Grammy award and thanked her mom and many others in her acceptance speech, but left out her dad.

Despite the snub, Billy Ray took to Instagram to sing praise of the Wrecking Ball singer’s new album, Something Beautiful, writing, "Holy s**t. I seldom ever swear in my post, but this deserves one. You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who within less than one week's time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one … but two of his own daughters. Flesh and blood... completely taking their art to a whole new level."

Despite his sweet words, a source said Miley believes hr dad’s pat on the back comes with strings attached.

"Miley learned a long time ago that Billy Ray's love comes with strings attached," the source told Radar Online. "He often wants something from her, and when he doesn't get it, he accuses her of being an ingrate."