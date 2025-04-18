Zara McDermott, Louis Tomlinson pack on casual PDA

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott were just spotted locking lips!

The new couple was captures sharing an intimate moment during their Miami trip, locking lips in their casual attires.

This comes after the two sparked romance rumors in March, enjoying a dinner date in Suffolk and then they seemed to soft launch their relationship on Instagram.

Zara, who split from Made in Chelsea star, Sam Thompson, after five years of dating, uploaded a picture of her brunch with Louis in the corner with only his arm visible, which was tattooed and hard to miss.

Now, the couple was spotted outside an Airbnb holiday rental in Malibu where the One Direction alum leaned in and kissed the Love Island bombshell before she headed to the airport.

The were also photographed holding hands outside with Louis being dressed in a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, while Zara wore a blue tracksuit and Adidas sneakers.

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson hinted at their relationship when both of them shared videos, just minutes apart, filmed from the same spot, at a Stereophonics gig held in The Wiltern theatre, Los Angeles.