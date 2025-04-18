 
Geo News

Morgan Wallen, Post Malone stun with new song

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone released their latest track, ‘I Ain’t Coming Back’

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Morgan Wallen, Post Malone stun with new song
Morgan Wallen, Post Malone stun with new song 

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone are continuing to treat their fans.

The two have come back with yet another intriguing collaboration, a song titled, I Ain’t Coming Back, off of Wallen’s upcoming LP, I’m The Problem.

In the chorus, both of them can be heard singing, “But the night I said, ‘I'm leavin',’ I turned into Richard Petty /Broke my heart, so I got even in my '97 Chevy /Now I'm walkin' on this water mixed with Johnnie Walker Black /There's a lot of reasons I ain't Jesus, but the main one is that I ain't comin' back/ Oh no, no, I ain't comin' back.”

Morgan Wallen, Post Malone stun with new song

This song marks their second collaboration after the Sunflower hitmaker got in touch with Wallen to collaborate o the chart-topping song, I Had Some Help, that was a part of Malone’s latest album, F-1 Trillion.

As we speak of recent endeavours, Post Malone closed out one of the weekends at the 2025 Coachella festival, as one of its headliners.

While Morgan Wallen, has released two other new songs as well, titled, Just in Case and I’m a Little Crazy, and would be kicking off his I’m The Problem tour, on June 20, with the first show scheduled at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

Katie Price reveals new and glowy look post latest cosmetic surgery
Katie Price reveals new and glowy look post latest cosmetic surgery
Prince Harry, Meghan's charity cuts funding for women refugees in US
Prince Harry, Meghan's charity cuts funding for women refugees in US
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives new blow as judge denies key request
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives new blow as judge denies key request
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's big plans for baby no. 1 come to light
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's big plans for baby no. 1 come to light
Maren Morris drops bombshell about her new song 'Bed No Breakfast'
Maren Morris drops bombshell about her new song 'Bed No Breakfast'
Queen Camilla, King Charles' body language takes over Maundy service as expert speaks out
Queen Camilla, King Charles' body language takes over Maundy service as expert speaks out
Hailey Bieber reaction revealed after Justin Bieber's video goes viral
Hailey Bieber reaction revealed after Justin Bieber's video goes viral
Katy Perry 'regrets' space flight, but netizens 'won't forget elitist stunt that easily'
Katy Perry 'regrets' space flight, but netizens 'won't forget elitist stunt that easily'