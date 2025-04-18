Morgan Wallen, Post Malone stun with new song

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone are continuing to treat their fans.

The two have come back with yet another intriguing collaboration, a song titled, I Ain’t Coming Back, off of Wallen’s upcoming LP, I’m The Problem.

In the chorus, both of them can be heard singing, “But the night I said, ‘I'm leavin',’ I turned into Richard Petty /Broke my heart, so I got even in my '97 Chevy /Now I'm walkin' on this water mixed with Johnnie Walker Black /There's a lot of reasons I ain't Jesus, but the main one is that I ain't comin' back/ Oh no, no, I ain't comin' back.”

This song marks their second collaboration after the Sunflower hitmaker got in touch with Wallen to collaborate o the chart-topping song, I Had Some Help, that was a part of Malone’s latest album, F-1 Trillion.

As we speak of recent endeavours, Post Malone closed out one of the weekends at the 2025 Coachella festival, as one of its headliners.

While Morgan Wallen, has released two other new songs as well, titled, Just in Case and I’m a Little Crazy, and would be kicking off his I’m The Problem tour, on June 20, with the first show scheduled at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.