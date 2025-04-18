Maren Morris drops bombshell about her new song 'Bed No Breakfast'

Maren Morris recently got candid and opened up about her new song Bed No Breakfast.

For the unversed, the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter has dropped the track titled Bed No Breakfast today, on April 18, which is included in her forthcoming album Dreamsicle, coming out on May 9, 2025.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Morris revealed that the song is about “modern dating” after divorce.

She said, “The whole process of writing that song made me laugh, so I was like, ‘This feels like a good time [to release this] in the current state of modern dating. It’s a cry for the people.’”

Notably, the Grammy-winning songstress asks her lover to leave in the song, quipping, “Won’t you sleep better at your place?”

The lyrics say, “Hey, that was great / We should do this again soon / Hey, by the way / Weren’t those your keys and your pants on the floor in the other room / Sun is coming through the curtains / Think I heard a bird chirpin’ / Won’t you sleep better at your place,” Morris sings. “Hope you enjoyed your stay, but you can’t stay / A five-star review is expected / I check every box on your check list / These thousand-count sheets aren’t for restin’ / Excuse my directness / This is a bed, no breakfast.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the song came during a tough period in Morris’ life, as she has separated from her fellow singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd, with whom she shares a 5-year-old son, Hayes.

She has also taken a step back from the industry of country music.