Jeff Bridges shares his honest take on 'The Big Lebowski' sequel

Jeff Bridges recently got candid and hinted at the sequel to The Big Lebowski.

The 75-year-old Hollywood actor, who played the role of The Dude in the 1998 Cohen Brothers movie, conversed with the audience following the original film’s screening at the Orpheum Theatre in LA.

The Daily Mail reporter asked him about reprising his role that paved his successful career in the world of entertainment.

Answering the question, Bridges said he and co-star Julianne Moore have the same perspective on the remaking of The Big Lebowski, saying, “Of course. Julianne and I would fantasize about that. We did another movie together, Seventh Son, she played a witch in that movie. And we would often say, ‘Gee it’s all set up for a sequel.’”

“I don’t think the brothers are going to do that. I don’t think that’s their style. But I must say, they surprise us all the time… If they called me up and said, ‘Hey let’s do it again,’ I’d say, ‘Absolutely, come on,’” the Iron Man star added.