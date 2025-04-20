Boston Rob Mariano reveals he doesn't want to 'go back' to reality TV

Boston Rob Mariano has revealed that he doesn’t wish to go back to any of the reality shows.

The reality TV star Mariano has made a surprising revelation during his conversation with People Magazine.

After being eliminated from The Traitors season 3, Mariano said, “At this point, I'm kind of just hanging out.”

“I don't have a desire to go back and compete in that realm right now. I'm going to take a little break, the kids are off for the summer,” he added.

However, the Survivor participant added, “I truly feel like I'm the luckiest person in the world. I didn't expect to be still doing it after 25 years, so never say never. You never know what's going to happen.”

Moreover, Mariano also discussed the fame he has received after The Traitors, saying, “You have that whole Bravo world where I think it introduced a whole new subset of people that watch reality TV to me.”

“And now I hear a lot of people are going back and watching the old Survivors and the old Amazing Races and stuff. It's kind of cool to see the younger generation seeing all the stuff I've been doing for 25 years,” Boston Rob Mariano added.