Meghan Markle makes 'cleaver' but ‘idiotic' move against monarch's biggest rule

An expert has just come forward with a huge warning to the Sussexes, ahead of their fifth-year Megxit anniversary.

She touched on the whole thing on a piece for News.com.au that touched on the just desserts in store for the Duchess.

“They have just stirred it and stirred it good,” she began by saying. “And Prince William is reportedly already working on some just desserts.”

This is all due to the upcoming five-year mark of their move away from the UK, which happened right when Covid-19 hit.

“But the story is far from over with new claims this week that Crown Inc. could still have some moves left to play and could yet strip them of one of their few remaining royal possessions,” she even admitted.

And that all revolves around a HRH stripping as “Prince William, when he finally gets the throne, could ‘harshly deal with’ the Sussexes,” Ms Elser said.

For those unversed, the reason for this, is because of a message shared just a few days ago by Meghan, sent by Ukrainian’s vice prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Soure: Meghan Markle's Now-Deleted Instagram Story

It referred to her as “Your Royal Highness” and was shared on Meghan’s Instagram Stories “despite the Sussexes having agreed to stop using their His/Her Royal Highness styling when they Megxited their way to California.”

According to Ms Elser, decision wound up viewed as Meghan “doing something deliberate with her Insta move,” i.e. allegedly “taking a step towards trying to defrost their frozen HRHs.”

The conversation even led The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes to come forward with an admission by a friend of the prince.

According to this pal, “It’s actually quite a clever way of testing the water.” But “you’d have to be an idiot to believe that she didn’t know exactly what she was doing when she posted that message, unedited, to her stories.”

Overall, he concluded by warning, “it’s a step in the wrong direction, basically, away from the agreement.”