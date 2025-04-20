Prince Andrew joins King Charles for Easter Sunday service

Prince Andrew has joined the other members of the royal family for the Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is attending the service along with his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

According to a report by the Sky News, Prince Andrew is in attendance with the other members of the Royal Family at the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel.

Prince Andrew, who stayed away from Sandringham at Christmas, and Sarah accompanied King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

King Charles and Camilla were also joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

They waved to the crowds as they arrived at St George’s Chapel.

The Duke of York has stepped away from his public role in 2019 following furore over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a video saying, “The Duke of York has joined the Royal Family for church on Easter Sunday. He arrived with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim, at St George’s Chapel.”



