Inside Adele's sporty music hiatus

Adele made a rare appearance during her music break

Lifestyle News Desk
April 20, 2025

Adele is spending her time on break well.

The 36-year-old sensational singer was spotted with her fiancé Rich Paul on Saturday as they attended an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as per Daily Mail.

She could be seen rocking a laid-back look, comprise of a grey co-ord set, with a gold necklace an watch to tie the look together.

Her blonde hair was medium length and styled straight along, while she carried minimal make-up as well as a nude lip look.

Adele and Paul have kept their relationship largely out of public eye but have been frequently spotted attending sport events together.

In a casual conversation with Rolling Stone magazine, the Rolling in the Deep singer recalled meeting her now-fiancé, through a mutual friend, with both of them dancing to a Drake song at a party.

They have dating since 2021 and announced their engagement in August of last year, after she split from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021.

Speaking of her marriage ending, Adele told British Vogue at that time, “I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

