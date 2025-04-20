Princess Anne comes out in support of Prince Andrew amid new title threat

Princess Anne has apparently extended her support to brother Prince Andrew as the Duke of York is seemingly facing new threat regarding his title.

According to the GB News poll, per the Daily Express, Prince Andrew faces a new threat that could jeopardise his standing within the Royal Family.

The report says Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is under mounting pressure to relinquish his Royal titles following his withdrawal from public duties.

The GB News reported Prince Andrew has suffered a major blow as York residents continue to demand the duke be stripped of his royal title.

The poll revealed that more than 70% of York residents believe he should lose his title.

The publication also quoted Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, that she believes that Andrew’s royal title --the Duke of York should be removed to “discontinue” his association with the city.

Amid this development, the Princess Royal has come out in support of Andrew as she joined him on Easter Sunday service.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X and shared a video as the royals attended Easter Sunday Service and tweeted, “Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are among the first arrivals this morning. They arrived in a car with Princess Anne and Sir Tim.”



