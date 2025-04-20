Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy

Joey Lawrence reminisced about his first fishing trip as a kid with comedy legend John Candy.

The 49-year-old American actor and musician attended 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Centre in Hartford, Conn., with his brothers Andrew “Andy” Lawrence and Matthew Lawrence.

During a panel discussion, Joey was asked about the “craziest” thing that has ever happened on a movie set in his more than three-decade-long career.

The Blossom actor went on to share his fishing two Hollywood heavyweights.

Joey recalled, “I caught a flounder in St. Petersburg, Florida, with Carl Reiner, who's a very famous director, [and] I didn't even realize who he was, but he was very famous back in the '60s, the '50s and '70s.”

“Anyway, I was doing a movie called Summer Rental with John Candy. I caught a flounder. First time I'd ever fished. An incredible-size flounder. I guess it was a massive flounder, and the chef cooked it and John Candy ate it for lunch," he added.

"John Candy's the best,” Joey concluded by singing praises of the late Hollywood star, who worked in movies like Home Alone, Spaceballs, Uncle Buck, Nothing but Trouble, Wagons East, The Great Outdoors, and more.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that in a family comedy, Summer Rental, which came out in 1985, Joey played the role of Jack’s son Bobby Chester.