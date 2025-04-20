 
Geo News

Corgis honour the late Queen Elizabeth II

Corgis race in the name of Late Queen Elizabeth II

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 20, 2025

Corgis honour the late Queen Elizabeth II

Late Queen Elizabeth II loved the Corgi breed. She had nearly thirty of them in her palace.

In 2022, a race of the short-leg dog breed was held to celebrate the late monarch's 70 years as queen.

It was called Corgi Derby. Since then, it has been held annually, and this year, it was organized in Scotland.

In the race, Juno, a four-year-old corgi, won against sixteen competitors in a 70-meter race at the racecourse.

One of her owners, Alisdair Tew, with a trophy in hand, told BBC that “we trained her for this last year but this year we just resorted to just letting her chasing things, particularly seagulls on Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach," adding, “Juno is always ready for treats -– that is probably why she won."

Elizabeth's love for corgis was sparked by her father, King George VI, who introduced a Pembroke Welsh corgi tp the family in 1993.

He was named Dookie, and from then on, the corgis were constantly attached to the queen—from coming with her on tours to sleeping under the same roof.

They had even been featured in the popular video of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony alongside the queen.

Marvel plans to surprise 'Black Panther' fans
Marvel plans to surprise 'Black Panther' fans
Prince Harry upset over 'horrible' criticism Meghan Markle faces video
Prince Harry upset over 'horrible' criticism Meghan Markle faces
Walter Goggins' emotional confession about 'The White Lotus' comes to light
Walter Goggins' emotional confession about 'The White Lotus' comes to light
Kate Hudson gets adorable birthday wish from eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson
Kate Hudson gets adorable birthday wish from eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson
Real Reason Prince Andrew attended Easter service King Charles and royals video
Real Reason Prince Andrew attended Easter service King Charles and royals
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's Easter away from Royal Family video
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's Easter away from Royal Family
Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene
Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene
Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy
Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy