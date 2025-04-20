Corgis honour the late Queen Elizabeth II

Late Queen Elizabeth II loved the Corgi breed. She had nearly thirty of them in her palace.



In 2022, a race of the short-leg dog breed was held to celebrate the late monarch's 70 years as queen.

It was called Corgi Derby. Since then, it has been held annually, and this year, it was organized in Scotland.

In the race, Juno, a four-year-old corgi, won against sixteen competitors in a 70-meter race at the racecourse.

One of her owners, Alisdair Tew, with a trophy in hand, told BBC that “we trained her for this last year but this year we just resorted to just letting her chasing things, particularly seagulls on Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach," adding, “Juno is always ready for treats -– that is probably why she won."

Elizabeth's love for corgis was sparked by her father, King George VI, who introduced a Pembroke Welsh corgi tp the family in 1993.



He was named Dookie, and from then on, the corgis were constantly attached to the queen—from coming with her on tours to sleeping under the same roof.

They had even been featured in the popular video of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony alongside the queen.