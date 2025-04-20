 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton feuding with King Charles?

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'can spend time as a family'

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 20, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton royal Easter celebrations skip sparks reactions

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William did not join the royal family for Easter Sunday celebrations for the second year in a row, sparking reactions from the fans.

The New York Post shared a story titled “Prince William and Kate Middleton skip royal Easter celebrations for second year in a row” where fans shared their views.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Ok! They can skip it. Last year was due to Catherine’s health. This year I don’t blame them. They can spend time as a family! Happy Easter everyone”

The second commented, “William and Kate are feuding with the King and Camilla? Must be. too bad.”

“Lovely photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Nice to see KC smiling and I hope he is better after his recent hospitalisation. Happy Easter to the BRF and all,” the third reacted.

According to the report, instead of joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and other royals at the Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales went to Norfolk with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Marvel plans to surprise 'Black Panther' fans
Marvel plans to surprise 'Black Panther' fans
Prince Harry upset over 'horrible' criticism Meghan Markle faces video
Prince Harry upset over 'horrible' criticism Meghan Markle faces
Walter Goggins' emotional confession about 'The White Lotus' comes to light
Walter Goggins' emotional confession about 'The White Lotus' comes to light
Kate Hudson gets adorable birthday wish from eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson
Kate Hudson gets adorable birthday wish from eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's Easter away from Royal Family video
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's Easter away from Royal Family
Real Reason Prince Andrew attended Easter service King Charles and royals video
Real Reason Prince Andrew attended Easter service King Charles and royals
Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene
Lacey Chabert reveals why 'Party of Five' cast 'burst into tears' after final scene
Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy
Joey Lawrence shares his unforgettable childhood memory with late John Candy