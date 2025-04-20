Prince William, Kate Middleton feuding with King Charles?

Prince William, Kate Middleton royal Easter celebrations skip sparks reactions

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William did not join the royal family for Easter Sunday celebrations for the second year in a row, sparking reactions from the fans.

The New York Post shared a story titled “Prince William and Kate Middleton skip royal Easter celebrations for second year in a row” where fans shared their views.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Ok! They can skip it. Last year was due to Catherine’s health. This year I don’t blame them. They can spend time as a family! Happy Easter everyone”

The second commented, “William and Kate are feuding with the King and Camilla? Must be. too bad.”

“Lovely photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Nice to see KC smiling and I hope he is better after his recent hospitalisation. Happy Easter to the BRF and all,” the third reacted.

According to the report, instead of joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and other royals at the Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales went to Norfolk with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.