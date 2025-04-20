Angelina Jolie left 'hurt' by son's move as she struggles with empty nester stage

Angelina Jolie's kids are all growing up and ready to carve their own paths

Angelina Jolie's grown-up kids are ready to fly away from their mom’s nest and the actress is struggling to deal with that.

Jolie is known to be a very involved mom, with insiders claiming that her and Brad Pitt spent their time focusing on their six kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – while they were married.

Jolie is planning a move to New York to stay away from the spotlight in Los Angeles, but due to her custody arrangement, she can’t make a complete move until her youngest kids Vivienne and Knox turn 18.

However, she gave her NYC apartment to one of her sons.

She shared: "The other day, I said I was going to pop by, and he was like, ‘Can you just give me a day to clean?'"

Now sources say that the Salt star is heartbroken that her son didn’t want to see her.

"It really hurt that he didn't want to see her," an insider told Radar Online. "She tried to laugh it off, but it was a knife in the heart and one more reminder that she's no longer the center of her kids' universe."

"She would love to move them all to New York and get a place big enough for all of them, but she can't do that for at least another two years not until Knox and Vivienne turn 18," the mole claimed. "So she's feeling very isolated and really struggling to adjust."

"The kids have grown up and become more independent and moved out – or are close to moving out – and Angelina isn't handling it well at all," the mole claimed. "They're spending an increasing amount of time away – and she's desperately lonely."

The tipster also noted that her loneliness is due to Angelina’s lack of focus on having her own life outside of her role as a mother.

"Instead of creating a new life for herself, she focused solely on her kids. Now that they don't need her in the same way, she's totally lost," the mole concluded of Angelina Jolie.