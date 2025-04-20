King Charles breaks silence after ‘traditional’ Easter service

King Charles and Queen Camilla led other members of the royal family for the traditional Easter Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on April 20, the official handle of the royal family shared an update after the traditional Easter service.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the St George’s Chapel in Windsor, it offered a glimpse into the royal family’s traditional service.

The statement in the caption read, “The King and Queen were joined by other members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the traditional Easter Matins service on Easter Sunday.”

The pictures included the King and Queen greeting the crowd after leaving the church, Princess Anne speaking with the Dean of Windsor, Duchess of Edinburgh, and members of the royal family.

It is worth mentioning that the service was also attended by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, despite not being working royal.

However, future King and Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the service, reportedly for a quiet family weekend in Norfolk with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise.