Inside Kate Middleton’s special bond with Prince Louis ahead of his 7th birthday

Kate Middleton is experiencing bitter-sweet emotions as her youngest, Prince Louis, turns seven on April 23.

Kate, the Princess of Wales shares a close bond with all three of her children, however, Louis is often described as her "baby," and she affectionately calls him "Lou Bugs," claimed a royal expert.

Royal expert Jennie Bond noted that little Louis’ milestone birthday brings mixed emotions for the Princess, who is thought to have a unique connection with Louis.

“Being the youngest is often something of a privilege. You get away with a lot more and you are that little bit special as the lastborn,” she said, as per The Mirror.

The expert continued: “Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with George. She and William are very experienced parents and I’m sure they love all three kids equally – but probably in different ways.

“George because he’s the firstborn and has a destiny to fulfil, Charlotte because she’s the only girl, and Louis because he’s the youngest.”

Louis may also spend time with King Charles, who is said to have a warm and close relationship with his grandchildren,” claimed Bond.

“He clearly loves his grandpa and is not at all in awe of the fact he happens to be the King,” she said.

“I think Charles cherishes every moment he can spend with the children, and that’s possibly one reason why he spends more time at Windsor nowadays.

“I’m sure Louis loves having his grandpa read to him and tell him stories, and he’ll no doubt be thoroughly spoiled on his birthday.”